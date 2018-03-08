FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
March 8, 2018 / 9:34 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Drugmaker Insys reports bigger loss on lower Subsys sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss compared with a year earlier, hurt by higher costs and soft demand for Subsys, an opioid cancer pain medication at the center of a federal probe of the company.

The drugmaker said on Thursday net loss was $47 million or 65 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.7 million or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 42.6 percent to $31.5 million.

Insys has been embroiled in legal problems since October last year when founder John Kapoor resigned from Insys’ board of directors after being arrested on charges that he participated in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe Subsys. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.