February 21, 2018 / 10:42 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Brazil restaurant company IMC declines to give opinion on merger proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian restaurant chain company International Meal Company SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday that its board declined to analyze a merger proposal by privately held company Sapore SA.

The board said the reasons for not issuing an opinion were the lack of previous discussions of a merger agreement and that Sapore’s proposal does not grant any premium to the company’s shareholders, according to the filing. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
