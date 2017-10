WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp has received U.S. antitrust approval to buy Johnson & Johnson’s Codman Neuro Division, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

To win the approval, the FTC required Integra to sell five medical device product lines, the agency said.

The deal was valued at $1.05 billion in cash when it was announced in February. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)