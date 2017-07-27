FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
Intel Q2 revenue rises 9.1 pct
July 27, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 10 days ago

Intel Q2 revenue rises 9.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Intel Corp, the world's largest chipmaker, reported a 9.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its data center and personal computer businesses.

The company's net income rose to $2.81 billion, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1 from $1.33 billion, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2h6LbO2)

Profit in the prior-year quarter was hurt by a charge of $1.41 billion related to Intel's cost-cutting drive.

Revenue rose to $14.76 billion from $12.53 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

