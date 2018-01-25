FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Science
Sport
Entertainment
#Market Movers
January 25, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Intel reports 4.1 pct rise in Q4 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Intel Corp, which is rushing to fix recently disclosed security flaws in its chips, reported a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its data center business.

The company reported a loss of $687 million, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 30, due to an income tax expense of $5.4 billion as a result of the recent tax reforms.

The company had posted a profit of $3.56 billion, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $17.05 billion from $16.37 billion.

Intel’s shares were up 4.3 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.