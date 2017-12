MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Inter Media and Communication (IMC), the media administrator and manager for Italy’s Inter Milan soccer club:

* To issue 300 mln euro bond due in 2022

* Proceeds will be used to reimbourse both IMC’s debt and a short-term credit line of Inter Milan as well as to provide for the club’s corporate needs

* Goldman Sachs is global coordinator and bookrunner of the offer (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)