FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intercept Pharma says possible Ocaliva boxed warning will not be restrictive
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
September 25, 2017 / 1:58 PM / in 24 days

Intercept Pharma says possible Ocaliva boxed warning will not be restrictive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday an update to the label of its liver drug, Ocaliva, could include a boxed warning to help ensure proper dosing of patients, but added that it did not expect the change to be restrictive.

A boxed warning is the strictest warning by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that appears on a drug’s label, calling attention to serious or life-threatening risks of a drug.

The FDA last week warned about Ocaliva being incorrectly dosed in some patients with a rare liver disease, increasing the risk of liver injury and death.

Intercept’s shares were up 5.5 percent at $65.00 in early trading on Monday. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.