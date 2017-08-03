FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
NYSE owner ICE reports 17 pct rise in 2nd-qtr profit
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
#Banking and Financial News
August 3, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 3 days ago

NYSE owner ICE reports 17 pct rise in 2nd-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, on Thursday reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a reduction in operating expenses and transaction based expenses.

Net income attributable to the exchange and clearing house operator rose to $418 million, or 70 cents per share, from $357 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.49 billion from $1.50 billion. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

