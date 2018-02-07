FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 12:37 PM / a day ago

NYSE-owner ICE profit more than triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a quarterly profit that more than tripled, helped by a one-time benefit of $764 million due to the new U.S. tax laws enacted by President Donald Trump.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.23 billion, or $2.08 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $352 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2sjee6K)

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, was flat at $1.14 billion. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

