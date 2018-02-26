Brazilian healthcare insurer Notre Dame Intermédica files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare insurer Notre Dame Intermédica Participações SA filed on Monday for an initial public offering on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, according to documents filed with the Brazil’s securities regulator CVM.

The offering will have a primary portion, in which the company will issue new shares, and a secondary portion, in which controlling shareholder Bain Capital Private Equity LP will sell part of its stake. The amount of the offering has not been disclosed yet. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Diane Craft)