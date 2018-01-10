FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 6:37 AM / a day ago

Interparfums raises guidance after strong end to year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - France’s Interparfums raised on Wednesday its 2017 revenue guidance after a strong end to the year and a better-than-expected response to its men’s fragrance Coach.

The company expects annual sales to be around 415 million euros to 420 million euros ($495 million-$500 million), an increase of almost 4 percent from the previous target.

The French perfume maker, whose fragrance brands include Jimmy Choo, also raised its objective for 2017 operating margin to around 13.5 percent. ($1 = 0.8384 euros) (Reporting by Manon Jacob; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

