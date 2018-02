Feb 14 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group’s revenue rose 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter as the advertising company benefited from higher client spending.

Interpublic said on Wednesday its revenue rose to $2.34 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.27 billion a year earlier.

Net income available to IPG stockholders fell to $316.6 million or 81 cents per share, from $317.6 million or 78 cents per share. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)