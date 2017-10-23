FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Interserve wins 140 mln stg BBC contract extension
October 23, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 2 days ago

Britain's Interserve wins 140 mln stg BBC contract extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Interserve, which has issued multiple profit warnings this year, has won a 140 million pound ($185 million) extension to a facilities contract from broadcaster BBC, the British construction and services company said on Monday.

Under the four-year extension, which was first awarded in 2014, Interserve will provide BBC with facilities management services, the company said in a statement.

Interserve currently provides security and building contractor services for the BBC.

Last week, the group warned on profits citing a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter.

$1 = 0.7567 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

