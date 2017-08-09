FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Interserve says HY adjusted profit falls 28.3 pct
August 9, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 5 days ago

UK's Interserve says HY adjusted profit falls 28.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - British support services and construction company Interserve reported a 28.3 percent fall in half-year adjusted operating profit, hurt by higher costs and restructuring actions.

Interserve's adjusted operating profit fell to 46.1 million pounds ($60.0 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 64.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company reported a statutory profit before tax of 24.9 million pounds, compared with a year-ago loss of 33.8 million pounds, as it sold its energy-from-waste business.

The company, which in February estimated to book a bigger-than-expected $160 million pound charge on its exit from the energy-from-waste sector, said revenue grew about 1 percent to $1.65 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7680 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

