6 days ago
British testing Intertek's first-half profit rises
#Breaking City News
August 1, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 6 days ago

British testing Intertek's first-half profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British testing company Intertek Group reported on Tuesday a 21.9 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by a strong performance in its products-related business and a fall in the pound.

Intertek, which tests anything from oil to children's toys to check they comply with regulatory standards, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 210.3 million pounds ($277.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 172.5 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7573 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Justin George Varghese, editing by Louise Heavens)

