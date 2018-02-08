Italy judge rejects request to include Intesa Sanpaolo in Pop Vicenza proceedings

VICENZA, Italy, Feb 8 (Reuters) - An Italian judge has thrown out a request to bring legal proceedings against Intesa Sanpaolo in a case revolving around the collapse of regional lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza, a court ruling said on Thursday.

The judge said the Bank of Italy and market regulator Consob will also not be involved in the criminal case which involves former Popolare di Vicenza chairman Gianni Zonin.

Intesa, Italy’s biggest retail bank, took over the good assets of Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca for a symbolic price in 2017. Both regional banks had collapsed after years of mismanagement and poor lending.

Last month, Intesa was brought into judicial proceedings against Veneto Banca. The lender said at the time it was dismayed about possible involvement in the case and vowed to defend itself.