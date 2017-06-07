FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-International Personal Finance makes three senior appointments
June 7, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-International Personal Finance makes three senior appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance Plc said on Wednesday it appointed James Ormrod as chief legal officer and company secretary.

The firm also named Richard Harris as chief marketing officer and Lyndsey Hamilton-Scott as group human resources director.

Ormrod joined the company from Mitie Group Plc, where he served as group general counsel and company secretary, while Harris previously worked at Investec as head of group and bank marketing. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

