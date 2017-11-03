FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai InTouch Q3 profit rises 10 pct on strength in telecom unit
November 3, 2017 / 7:00 AM / in a day

Thai InTouch Q3 profit rises 10 pct on strength in telecom unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Thai telecom and media company InTouch Holdings Pcl reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strength in its wireless unit.

InTouch’s profit came in at 2.93 billion baht ($88.55 million) for the quarter ended in September, compared with 2.62 billion baht a year earlier.

The telecom subsidiary, Advance Info Service (AIS) , reported a 14 percent increase in net profit for the quarter, resulting in a 15 percent rise in its profit contribution to InTouch at 2.98 billion baht.

InTouch’s internet data service subscriber base grew 18 percent, while expenses dropped 10 percent from lower staff costs to 75 million baht.

A spectrum auction set for May 2018 could change the telecommunications landscape, according to analysts. . However, auction timings were not certain because the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission executives will be replaced, industry insiders said.

Weak contribution from InTouch’s satellite subsidiary Thaicom, which brought in 27 million baht - down 85 percent year-on-year, took the shine off the profit growth in other subsidiaries.

Thaicom also has an ongoing dispute with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society over the ownership of the Thaicom 7 and 8 satellites. The issue was brought to arbitration last month.

Its media businesses and venture capital arm, InVent, contributed 6 million baht in losses, compared with a loss contribution of 22 million baht in the year-earlier period.

InTouch, formerly known as Shin Corp was at the center of controversy in 2006 that led to the ousting of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. SingTel holds a 21 percent stake in the company. ($1 = 33.0900 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

