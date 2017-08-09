Investcorp says looking at refinancing $250 mln bond

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Investcorp is considering refinancing its $250 million bond maturing in November, Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said on Wednesday.

In its first offering in the public dollar-denominated debt market, the Bahrain-based investment firm issued the five-year bond in November 2012.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, ING, JPMorgan and RBS were joint lead managers and bookrunners on the offering, according to a statement at the time.

Investcorp was not planning to expand its balance sheet over the next 12 months beyond the current level of $2.7 billion, Kapoor told reporters on a conference call.

Earlier the company reported a 116 percent rise in its second-half net profit to $84.6 million, and a 34 percent increase in profits to $120.3 million for the full financial year ended June 30. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)