Oct 10 (Reuters) - Investec Investment Banking & Securities (IIBS), an international specialist bank and asset manager, appointed Ben Cohen as equity analyst covering the UK insurance sector.

Cohen, who would be based in London, joins from Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, and has previously worked with UBS Group AG.

IIBS is a unit of Investec Bank Plc. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)