JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Investec’s outgoing Chief Executive Stephen Koseff said on Tuesday there would be “no dramatic shift” in the strategic direction of the company following his retirement.

Investec earlier announced sweeping top management changes that are set to end 40-year long run for co-founders Koseff and two other executives. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)