South Africa's Investec reports 11.8 pct rise in H1 op profit

Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Investec Plc reported an 11.8 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday fuelled by strength at its top businesses. Investec, focused mainly on private banking and asset management, reported operating profit of 314.6 million pounds ($413.79 million) in the six months to September 30 up from 281.4 million.

Net interest income rose 16 percent to 364.4 million pounds, the company said in a statement.