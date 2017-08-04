FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. taxable bond funds attract $1.8 bln in week -Lipper
August 4, 2017 / 3:16 AM / in 2 months

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. taxable bond funds attract $1.8 bln in week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correcting headline and first paragraph to read investors added $1.8 billion to taxable bond funds, not pulled $925 million, to comply with an official correction from Lipper)

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Investors added $1.8 billion to taxable bond funds during the latest week, marking the fourth straight week of inflows for the funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Stock funds posted $133 million of outflows during the week through Wednesday, a third straight week of withdrawals, according to the research service.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese & Shri Navaratnam

