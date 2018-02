NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors sucked $23.9 billion out of the stock market during the most recent week, marking the largest withdrawals from those funds on record, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The withdrawals from U.S.-based equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds took place during the week ended Feb. 7, according to the research service. Their records date back to 1992. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tom Brown)