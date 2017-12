NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Investors poured $33 billion into U.S.-based money market funds during the week ended Nov. 29, the largest inflows of 2017, Lipper data showed on Thursday in a sign that investors might be sensing an end to the equity market’s marathon rally.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted $1.56 billion of inflows in the week ended Nov. 29, the group’s second consecutive week of inflows, Lipper said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Grebler)