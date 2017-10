NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors peeled back their exposure to stocks and bought bonds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as saber-rattling between the United States and North Korea appeared to shake investor sentiment.

Stock funds in the United States posted $2.8 billion in withdrawals during the latest week, marking the largest outflows in five weeks, according to the research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)