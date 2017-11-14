TAKE A LOOK -Stories from the Reuters Global Investment 2018 Outlook Summit

Reuters is interviewing nearly 40 hedge funds, money managers and macroeconomists from Asia, Europe and the United States as part of the Reuters Global Investment 2018 Outlook Summit.

Speakers are discussing the biggest investment and macroeconomic themes in the coming year, including the legitimacy of bitcoin, their thoughts on Donald Trump’s first year as U.S. president and the potential fallout from Brexit.

Here are the stories from the Nov 13-17 Summit:

>BlackRock’s Fink says no need for hysteria in markets >Malaysia’s $30 bln pension fund to put more money in foreign deals >Big money is coming to bitcoin: ex-Fortress exec Novogratz >Bernstein faults ‘unwise’ bond bets, sees longer stock bull market >Hard Brexit threat may send pound to $1.20-Northern Trust Asset Mgt >Schroders’ Forest sees stock rally broadening beyond IT in 2018 >Top Indian fund manager bets on banks as bad loan build-up slows >Harvest Global CIO bets on Chinese “new economy” stocks >Australia’s IFM Investors targets growth in Asia (Compiled by Muralikumar Anantharaman)