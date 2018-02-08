IoIs for Greece 7yr over EUR6bn, guidance 3.5%/3.625%

LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) -

* IoIs EUR6bn+ (300m JLM). Guidance 3.5%/3.625%. (11:23am)

* IPTs 3.75% area, benchmark size, tbp today. Due 15 Feb 2025, pay 15 Feb, English law, Athens listing, 1k/1k denoms, ISIN GR0118017657. Citi is B&D. (8:54am)

The Hellenic Republic, (Moody’s Caa2 (positive), S&P B (positive), Fitch B- (positive), DBRS CCCH (positive)) has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan and Nomura as Joint Lead Managers for a new offering (the “Offering”) of euro-denominated Reg S Cat1, 144Aa eligible, CACs benchmark bonds to be issued in dematerialised registered form carrying a 7-year maturity (the “Bonds”). The syndicated transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation. (Reported Feb 1 by IFR; mandate formally announced Feb 5)