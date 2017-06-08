FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Abu Dhabi's IPIC says net profit rebounds in 2016 as impairments drop
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 months ago

Abu Dhabi's IPIC says net profit rebounds in 2016 as impairments drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, June 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) which is now part of Mubadala Investment Company, swung to a profit in 2016, helped by a sharp drop in impairments and lower feedstock costs, it said on Thursday.

IPIC made a net profit attributable equity holders of $446 million in 2016 compared to a net loss of $2.6 billion in the prior-year, the company said in a statement. Revenues for 2016 fell to $33.8 billion versus $35.8 billion in 2015 due to lower oil prices. Earlier this year IPIC and Malaysia's state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) reached an agreement to settle a debt dispute. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Saeed Azhar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.