19 days ago
Egypt ordered closure of Ipsos office in Cairo -Manpower Ministry
July 16, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 19 days ago

Egypt ordered closure of Ipsos office in Cairo -Manpower Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's Manpower Ministry ordered the closure of leading market research firm Ipsos's Cairo office, citing workplace health and safety violations, a ministry decree dated June 20 showed.

The decree was made public by local media late on Saturday. The spokesman confirmed its authenticity to Reuters. He said Cairo local authorities had not yet carried out the order.

Ipsos, a global market research firm headquartered in France, conducts audience research for Egyptian television networks. Ipsos officials in France and Egypt were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Eric Knecht)

