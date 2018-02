LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Iranian military have located the wreckage of a passenger plane that crashed with 65 people on board, the Revolutionary Guards told state television on Tuesday, two days after the plane disappeared from radar in mountainous central Iran.

The Aseman Airlines flight from Tehran crashed on Sunday 50 minutes into its journey to the southwestern city of Yasuj. No one is expected to have survived. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)