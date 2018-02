(Repeats to additional subscribers)

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - An Iranian passenger plane with 66 people on board crashed in central Iran on Sunday during a flight from Tehran to the city of Yasuj in southwestern Iran, Iranian media reported.

The plane crashed in a mountainous area near the town of Semirom, the news agency ISNA quoted emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi as saying.

State-run PressTV said 66 people were on board the Aseman flight.