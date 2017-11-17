FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to transfer over 400 million pounds debt to Iran soon - Iranian official
#Banking and Financial News
November 17, 2017 / 1:33 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Britain to transfer over 400 million pounds debt to Iran soon - Iranian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain will soon transfer its debt of over 400 million pounds ($527 million) to Iran, the Iranian ambassador wrote on his telegram channel on Friday, but said there was no link between paying the debt and the case of jailed British-Iranian aid worker.

“An outstanding debt owed by the U.K. to Tehran will be transferred to the Central Bank of Iran in the coming days. The payment ... has nothing to do with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case,” Hamid Baeedinejad wrote on his Telegram channel. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Larry King)

