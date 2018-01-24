FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated a day ago

Fire at tar factory in Iran kills three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A fire at a tar factory in the town of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran killed three people and injured two others, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported Wednesday.

Firefighters are at the site and combating the blaze, said a Bandar Abbas fire official who ISNA identified only by the surname Aminizadeh.

The fire broke out in a fuel storage tank at the factory, Aminizadeh told ISNA.

A fire at an Iranian oil refinery in Tehran’s Shar-e Rey district killed six workers and injured two others last October.

Since sanctions were lifted in 2016 under a multinational nuclear deal, Iran has signed contracts with foreign firms to repair and modernise its oil refineries. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by David Goodman)

