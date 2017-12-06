FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq and Iran negotiating start date for Kirkuk oil exports -Luaibi
December 6, 2017 / 1:23 PM / in 19 hours

Iraq and Iran negotiating start date for Kirkuk oil exports -Luaibi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BADRA OILFIELD, Iraq, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The head of Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO is currently holding talks in Iran to determine a start date for oil exports from Iraq’s Kirkuk oilfields, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Wednesday.

An oil official told Reuters last week that some Kirkuk crude would be shipped “in the near future” by trucks to Iran’s Kermanshah refinery, at a rate of 30,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maher Chmaytelli)

