May and Israel's Netanyahu - need to be 'clear-eyed' on Iran threat
October 9, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 10 days ago

May and Israel's Netanyahu - need to be 'clear-eyed' on Iran threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after visiting a home near the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Israel agree on the need to be “clear-eyed” about the threat Iran poses to the Middle East, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday following a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“They agreed that the international community needed to be clear-eyed about the threat that Iran poses to the Gulf and the wider Middle East, and that the international community should continue working together to push back against Iran’s destabilising regional activity,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

