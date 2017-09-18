FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2017 / 12:46 PM / in a month

France opens door to strengthen Iran nuclear deal for post-2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - France on Monday gave a staunch defense of the Iran nuclear deal, saying there could be talks to strengthen the agreement from 2025 but that allowing it to collapse could lead Iran’s neighbors to seek atomic weapons.

“It is essential to maintain it to avoid proliferation. In this period when we see the risks with North Korea, we must maintain this line,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters. “Even if we could complement the accord for after 2025.” (Reporting By John Irish)

