Iran meeting nuclear deal commitments - IAEA chief

ABU DHABI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Iran is fulfilling its commitments under the nuclear deal with world powers and inspectors are not facing any problems in their verification efforts, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general said on Monday.

“The IAEA can state that such nuclear-related commitments are being implemented,” Yukiya Amano told a news conference in Abu Dhabi following a trip to Iran on Sunday where he met Iran’s president and other officials.

“I requested that Iran ... fully implement the nuclear-related commitments. This is the main thrust of the meeting in Iran ... Regarding the activities by our inspectors, they are discharging their responsibility without problem,” he said. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)