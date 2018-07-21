Iran leader backs Rouhani's suggestion Iran to block Gulf oil exports if own sales stopped

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday backed President Hassan Rouhani’s suggestion that Iran may block Gulf oil exports if its own exports are stopped, according to his official website.

“(Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) said remarks by the president ... that ‘if Iran’s oil is not exported, no regional country’s oil will be exported,’ were important remarks that reflect the policy and the approach of (Iran’s) system,” Khamenei’s website said. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan)