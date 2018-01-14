FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Rouhani says U.S. has failed to undermine nuclear deal - TV
January 14, 2018

Iran's Rouhani says U.S. has failed to undermine nuclear deal - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iran's president said on Sunday the United States had failed to undermine a nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers, and hailed the accord as a "long-lasting victory" for Iran, state television reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday delivered an ultimatum to European signatories of the deal to fix the "terrible flaws" of the agreement with Iran, or the United States would pull out.

"The American administration has failed to undermine the nuclear deal ... Trump, despite his repeated efforts, has failed to undermine the accord ... The deal is a long-lasting victory for Iran," President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech, broadcast live on state TV. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

