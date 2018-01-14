Iran's Rouhani says U.S. has failed to undermine nuclear deal - TV

ANKARA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iran’s president said on Sunday the United States had failed to undermine a nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers, and hailed the accord as a “long-lasting victory” for Iran, state television reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday delivered an ultimatum to European signatories of the deal to fix the “terrible flaws” of the agreement with Iran, or the United States would pull out.

“The American administration has failed to undermine the nuclear deal ... Trump, despite his repeated efforts, has failed to undermine the accord ... The deal is a long-lasting victory for Iran,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech, broadcast live on state TV. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)