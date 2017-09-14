U.S. considering wider Iran threat as part of its policy on nuclear deal -Tillerson

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is continuing to develop its policy on Iran and will consider the wider threat it poses beyond its nuclear capabilities, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday.

In April, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a review of whether a suspension of sanctions on Iran related to a 2015 nuclear deal, negotiated under President Barack Obama, was in the U.S. national security interest. He has called it ”the worst deal ever negotiated.

“The Trump administration is continuing to review and develop its policy on Iran ... no decision has been made,” Tillerson said during a news conference in London following a meeting with British foreign minister Boris Johnson.

“President Trump has made it clear ... we must take in to account the totality of Iranian threats, not just Iran’s nuclear capabilities, that is just one piece of our posture towards Iran.”

Tillerson also said Iran was clearly in default of the expectations of the 2015 deal. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout)