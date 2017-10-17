Total's CEO says will try to move ahead with Iran gas project

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total will push ahead with its Iran gas project if the United States decides to slap unilateral sanctions on Teheran after President Donald Trump said he will not certify the landmark Iran nuclear deal.

Total’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in an interview with International Oil Daily that the company would wait to see the consequences of Trump’s decision, and if there are any laws that obliges it to withdraw from Iran, then it will comply.

“If Iran is compliant, if the European Union and China and Russia continue to consider that the JCPOA can be applied, then that means the U.S. would have to take unilateral sanctions and we see what the situation is,” Pouyanne said in the interview published on Tuesday.

“But we will try on our side to obtain the comfort that we can continue the project, which will be our priority,” he added. (Reporting by Bate Felix, Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)