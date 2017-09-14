U.S. extends Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal -State Dept

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The United States extended sanctions relief for Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal on Thursday, the State Department said, but no decision on whether to preserve the deal itself has yet been made.

”The administration did approve waivers in order to maintain some flexibility“ as it develops a policy to address the range of Iranian behavior,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

“Waiving some of those sanctions should not be seen as an indication of President (Donald) Trump or his administration’s position on the (Iran nuclear deal), nor is the waiver giving the Iranian regime a pass on its broad range of malign behavior.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)