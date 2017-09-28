Iran will walk out of nuclear deal if US withdraws - Al Jazeera TV on twitter

ANKARA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iran will abandon the nuclear deal it reached with six major powers if the United States decides to withdraw from it, its foreign minister told Qatar’s al Jazeera TV in New York.

A collapse of the 2015 deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has called “an embarrassment” but which is supported by the other major powers that negotiated it with Iran, could trigger a regional arms race and worsen tensions in the Middle East.

“If Washington decides to pull out of the nuclear deal, Iran will withdraw too,” Al Jazeera TV wrote on its Twitter feed, quoting the minister. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)