Trump to announce broad Iran strategy later this week -White House

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will make an announcement later this week on an “overall Iran strategy,” including whether to decertify the international deal curbing Tehran’s nuclear program, the White House said on Tuesday.

“He’ll make that later this week,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters when asked about the certification decision and the administration’s broader strategy on Iran. “The president has reached a decision on an overall Iran strategy and wants to make sure that we have a broad policy to deal with ... all of the problems of Iran being a bad actor.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Grant McCool)