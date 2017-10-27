Iran's crude, condensate exports to tumble to 19-month low in Oct

* Oct crude, condensate exports at 2.09 mln bpd, down 19 pct m/m * Exports to Asia down 9 pct m/m; Europe shipments tumble 39 pct * Japan volumes jump; South Korea's purchases to roughly halve By Osamu Tsukimori and Florence Tan TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Iran's total crude and condensate exports for October are expected to tumble by nearly a fifth from the previous month to a 19-month low, dented by production issues, a person with knowledge of the country's tanker loading schedule said. The hiccup in output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' No.3 producer should help the cartel tighten global supply, supporting oil prices which hit a 27-month high this week on Saudi Arabia's resolve to end a global oil glut. Shipments of condensate have dropped due to a "technical problem" at the South Pars field, with maintenance work expected to take up to two months to complete, National Iranian Oil Company's Director of International Affairs Saeid Khoshrou told Reuters in late September. The preliminary schedule for October shows a decline of some 800,000 bpd from a six-year high of nearly 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in February. Tehran had been regaining market share at a faster pace than analysts had projected since sanctions were lifted. Crude and condensate exports for October will be 2.09 million bpd, the lowest since March 2016, down from 2.57 million bpd in September, the person said. The source declined to be named as the information is confidential. The Islamic Republic was exempt from an OPEC deal to reduce output, allowing the country to regain market share after Western sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme were lifted in January 2016. Exports to Europe are set to tumble 39 percent to 510,000 bpd in October from a month earlier, while loadings for Asia will fall 9 percent to 1.47 million bpd, according to the source. Exports to the Middle East will hold at 111,000 bpd. However shipments to Japan are set to jump 83 percent to 218,000 bpd in October from a month earlier, while shipments to top buyer China will rise 2 percent. India is set to overtake South Korea as the No.2 buyer, taking 377,000 bpd, the source said. South Korean loadings are set to drop by 48 percent from a month earlier to 238,000 bpd, which sources say is partly due to refinery maintenance season. Belarus is taking its first barrels since February. Iran has been producing around 3.8 million bpd over the past few months, according to a Reuters survey. The OPEC producer aims to raise its output capacity to 4.7 million bpd by 2021, Amir Zamaninia, Iran's deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, said last week. The following table shows monthly loadings of crude and condensate at Iranian ports in barrels per day to global markets and countries, as well as monthly percentage changes, according to the source. Asia Oct Sept m/m China 640,000 625,000 2 India 377,000 360,000 5 Japan 218,000 119,000 83 South Korea 238,000 456,000 -48 Taiwan 0 65,000 -100 Total Asia 1,473,000 1,625,000 -9 Middle East Oct Sept m/m UAE 111,000 112,000 -1 Total Middle East 111,000 112,000 -1 Europe Oct Sept m/m Belarus 26,000 0 n/a Greece 97,000 71,000 37 Italy 129,000 178,000 -28 Spain 32,000 137,000 -77 Turkey 97,000 277,000 -65 Other 129,000 173,000 -25 Total Europe 510,000 837,000 -39 Total crude, condy exports 2,094,000 2,573,000 -19 Offshore storage Oct Sept m/m Iran's offshore storage 65,000 67,000 -3 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sonali Paul)