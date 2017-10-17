FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. policy on Iran has little impact on oil industry -minister
October 17, 2017

U.S. policy on Iran has little impact on oil industry -minister

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision not to certify an international nuclear deal with Tehran has little implication for the future of Iran’s oil industry, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“I think the (U.S.) statement and policy ... has little or no effect and implication on our future plan in the oil industry,” Amir Zamaninia, Iran’s deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, told the Oil & Money conference in London.

He said Tehran hoped to complete 10 deals to develop new oil and gas fields by March 2018 and that it was in the process of negotiating 28 contracts with foreign companies. (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Julia Payne; Editing by Adrian Croft)

