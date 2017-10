LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has re-appointed Bijan Zanganeh as oil minister, according to a new cabinet list published on state media. The list was submitted to parliament on Tuesday for approval.

Zanganeh, who is well respected among OPEC colleagues, is credited with ramping up Iran’s oil production after the lifting of sanctions against Tehran, and a recent deal with French oil major Total. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Susan Fenton)