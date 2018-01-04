FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-German industry group says Iran protests not hurting economic ties
Sections
Featured
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Environment
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Technology
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
Sport
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
January 4, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-German industry group says Iran protests not hurting economic ties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments from BDI industry association)

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Protests in Iran are currently having no impact on trade ties with Germany, German engineering association VDMA said on Thursday.

It added, however, that it was unclear whether demand from Iran for German machinery would slow in the coming months.

Existing contracts from Iran were being completed, it said.

“At present, it is not possible to conclusively assess whether Iranian business is reducing or deferring its investments due to the domestic political situation,” VDMA trade expert Ulrich Ackermann said.

The protests in Iran, which began last week over economic hardships suffered by the young and working class, have evolved into a rising against the powers and privileges of a remote elite, especially supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Germany’s largest industry group BDI appealed for calm, noting that the country’s exports to Iran rose to 3.5 billion euros ($4.22 billion) in 2017 from 2.6 billion in 2016.

“The current wave of demonstrations show that Iran has not yet sufficiently managed to make the positive effects of economic development felt by the broad mass of the population,” BDI head Joachim Lang said in a statement.

“To reach this goal, the conditions for economic engagement in Iran must further improve. U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting the prospect of new sanctions increases the uncertainty of German companies.” ($1 = 0.8290 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Emma Thomasson; Editing by Paul Carrel/Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.