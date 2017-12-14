FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US envoy Haley says to forge anti-Iran coalition
December 14, 2017 / 5:49 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

US envoy Haley says to forge anti-Iran coalition

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The United States will work to build an international coalition to “push back” against Iran, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Thursday, as she presented physical evidence she said firmly linked Iran to weapons used in Yemen.

“You will see us build a coalition to really push back against Iran and what they’re doing,” Haley told a news conference, standing in front of what she said were the remnants of an Iranian missile fired from Yemen into Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Phil Stewart Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

